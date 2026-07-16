"Not AI, Please Note": Tom Holland Surprises Fans at KMA, Earning Praise as a Heat-Beating Hero

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Hollywood actor Tom Holland made a surprise appearance at the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Beyond promoting the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," he also shared tips for coping with extreme heat, drawing fans' attention.

On the 16th, the KMA said on its official social media account, "Spider-Man appeared at the weather agency?! Not AI, please note," adding, "This is a real-life situation. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland delivered a special message to the KMA."

In the released video, Tom Holland greeted viewers by saying, "Please focus on the heat safety tips from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

He then shared summer health advice, saying, "The first is to drink water often, and the second is to apply sunscreen properly. Both are very important."

He also kept his trademark wit. "If you want to escape the heat, how about watching 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in a cool theater?" he said, promoting the film before adding, "Fans in Korea, let's meet at the theater."

The video was produced as part of the KMA's "Happy Happy" campaign to help prevent heat-related damage.

The KMA urged people to stop outdoor activities and work immediately and move to the coolest indoor space when extreme heat pushes the day's peak perceived temperature above 38 degrees Celsius or when a Severe Heat Wave Alert is issued.

It added, "Rather than fighting the heat, choosing to avoid it safely is the truly heroic decision," and encouraged people to spend a healthy and safe summer with Tom Holland.

Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," starring Tom Holland, will open in Korea on the 29th, ahead of its North American release.

The film is the first in the series in five years since "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and follows a new story about Peter Parker as he lives a completely changed life after being erased from the memories of those he loves.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.