Jin Jin and Ryu Yi-seo Share Tearful IVF Journey: "We’re Preparing for Embryo Transfer After Egg Retrieval"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ryu Yi-seo, the wife of Shinhwa member Jin Jin, has personally shared an update on her ongoing attempt to have a child through IVF.

On the 15th, Ryu Yi-seo held a Q&A session with fans on her social media and answered a question about IVF candidly.

One netizen said, "I’m curious whether you’re still going through IVF. I’m about to start soon too, but I don’t have the courage," and shared their concerns.

In response, Ryu Yi-seo said, "I had egg retrieval done last time and have been resting my body," adding, "I’ll be trying embryo transfer soon," and revealed her current situation.

She then sent words of encouragement to the netizen facing the same process, saying, "Let’s cheer up together."

Above all, Ryu Yi-seo offered warm encouragement to those preparing for IVF, adding, "There’s really nothing to be afraid of. Just think positively." Having gone through the procedure herself, her heartfelt advice resonated with many.

Previously, Ryu Yi-seo had revealed that she was trying to conceive through IVF and received strong support from many people. After completing egg retrieval and taking time to recover, she is now preparing for embryo transfer and continuing her journey toward having a child.

Meanwhile, Ryu Yi-seo is a former flight attendant for Korean Air, and she married Jin Jin, who is three years older than her, in 2020.

The couple has won much affection by sharing their affectionate daily life through broadcasts and social media, and they have also received support from fans by openly sharing their IVF process.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.