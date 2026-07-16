Two Dogs Shockingly Drag Child by the Mouth in Apartment Complex; Guardian Stops Them Barehanded

A guardian is seen trying to stop dogs that are dragging a child by the mouth. Photo source: Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Two dogs attacked a young child and dragged the child in an apartment complex in China. The injured child is receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Xiaoxiang Morning Post, the dog attack took place on the 7th in an apartment complex in Qingpu District, Shanghai.

A 26-second video filmed by a witness shows a woman, believed to be the guardian, lying face down on the ground while holding onto the child.

The two dogs kept biting and pulling the child. The woman tried to block them with her body and struck the dogs' heads several times with her hands, but they did not easily let go.

The video also captured some residents passing by at the time of the incident. One man watched the situation briefly before leaving, while another woman approached in an attempt to drive the dogs away and help rescue the child.

The injured child was taken to a hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition with no threat to life.

The apartment management office where the incident occurred said it believes the two dogs came from a neighboring apartment complex.

Some residents claimed that the dogs had escaped from another location and entered the complex, and that the accident appears to have happened while the owner failed to control them.

Police and the relevant authorities are investigating the exact details of the case, including the owner's responsibility and how the incident occurred.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.