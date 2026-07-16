Former Nurse Arrested for Murder After Putting Feces into IV Tube and Killing Patient

Former nurse Furukawa Miyuki, who was arrested. Photo courtesy of Chiba Prefectural Police.

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A shocking case has occurred in Japan, where a hospitalized patient was killed after feces were put into an IV tube.

The patient died of multiple organ failure caused by sepsis, and bacteria found in human feces were detected in the blood, causing a major shock in Japanese society.

According to Japanese media outlets, including the Yomiuri Shimbun, police arrested Furukawa Miyuki, 51, a former nurse at a hospital in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on murder charges.

Police said Furukawa is accused of injecting feces into the extension tube of patient A, 75, who was hospitalized at the hospital, at around 3:55 a.m. on January 30 this year, causing his death.

Furukawa reportedly denied all charges during police questioning.

The victim's condition rapidly worsened immediately after the attack, and he was pronounced dead at around 10:30 p.m. on January 31, the following day. An autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was multiple organ failure due to sepsis, and bacteria commonly found in human feces were detected in the blood.

At the time of the incident, Furukawa was working as the night-shift nursing supervisor, and hospital CCTV reportedly captured her entering and leaving the victim's room.

A hospital employee later found that the inside of the IV extension tube had turned brown, and the investigation began in earnest after a report was filed with police on February 1, saying, "It appears that a foreign substance was mixed in."

Furukawa voluntarily resigned from the hospital at the end of the same month in which the incident occurred, and she is now believed to be working as a midwife at a hospital in Tokyo. Police are focusing their investigation on the motive, the exact circumstances of the crime, and whether it was premeditated.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.