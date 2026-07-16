"The Couple Stands Out More Than the Painting": Kim So-hyun Leans Against Her Husband in a Black Dress, Exuding a Photo Shoot-Like Ease

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Musical actress Kim So-hyun showed her unchanged affection by sharing a warm two-shot with her husband, Son Jun-ho.

On the 16th, Kim So-hyun posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, "At artist Park Jeong-yong's work for MBN's 'Hello Art.' With Jun-ho participating as a curator, standing in front of the completed piece 'Our Voyage.'"

The photos show Son Jun-ho and Kim So-hyun standing side by side in front of Park Jeong-yong's work, "Our Voyage." Son Jun-ho, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, gently wrapped his arm around Kim So-hyun's shoulder, while Kim So-hyun leaned against her husband in a black dress and smiled brightly.

Behind them, a large-scale artwork blending blue skies, flowers, and stones created the feel of a polished photo spread. Their natural physical closeness and relaxed smiles reflected the ease and affection of a couple in their 15th year of marriage.

Fans who saw the photos responded warmly, saying, "The two of you look more alike as time goes by," "You look like newlyweds, which is so nice to see," "The couple stands out more than the painting," and "An always-supportive lovebird couple."

Son Jun-ho, whom Kim So-hyun mentioned, is appearing as a curator on MBN's arts program "Hello Art," where he is presenting a new side of himself that connects art with the public.

Meanwhile, Son Jun-ho and Kim So-hyun married in 2011 and have a son, Joo-an.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.