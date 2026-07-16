Choo Sung-hoon’s Daughter Choo Sarang, 14, Breaks Down in Tearful Interview... "My Mom Is My Role Model" (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] On Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, Choo Sarang, who has entered puberty, and her mother Yano Shiho open up about feelings they had never been able to share with each other. As Sarang reveals for the first time what she had never been able to say to her mother, Yano Shiho also bursts into tears at her daughter's unexpected honesty.

On the episode of KBS 2TV's Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, airing Thursday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m., Yano Shiho prepares a special gift for her daughter Sarang, who is going through puberty. Sarang, whose mood swings several times a day because of puberty, shares her true feelings about her mother. Both Sarang and Yano Shiho are said to shed tears at the daughter's unimaginable sincerity, drawing attention to the broadcast.

In the VCR segment revealed that day, Yano Shiho prepared a so-called "puberty party" for her daughter Sarang. It is a puberty coping method that fits Yano Shiho, the queen of positivity, but the Fun-Staurant cast reportedly watched nervously, wondering how Sarang would react. In particular, curiosity rises as Sarang was reportedly seen suddenly flopping down on the floor while spending time with her mother Yano Shiho. How did Yano Shiho respond to this Choo-like moment?

Sarang also opened up about her feelings toward her mother, something she had never told anyone before. Yano Shiho wondered whether it was okay that Sarang often had to spend time alone because she and her husband Choo Sung-hoon were busy, and what Sarang, who is in puberty, has been thinking lately. Sarang does not usually talk much to her mother. At Yano Shiho's request, the production team handed Sarang a "mom evaluation questionnaire" to find out how she really feels on her mother's behalf.

Sarang thought carefully about each question before answering. Every time her responses were revealed, Yano Shiho could not hide her surprise, saying, "I had no idea." When Sarang confessed, "My mom is my role model," Yano Shiho, who was watching the VCR, reportedly could not hold back her tears. Sarang, too, is said to have cried as she talked about her mother.

What made Sarang tear up as she thought about her mother? What was it about Sarang's sincerity that left Yano Shiho in tears as well? The story of Sarang and Yano Shiho, a mother and daughter navigating a difficult puberty, will be revealed on KBS 2TV's Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, airing Thursday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.