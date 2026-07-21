Kim So-young, Married to Oh Sang-jin, Shocked by First Health Checkup Results After Second Childbirth... "No Muscle, Eyesight at 0.5"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim So-young opened up honestly about how she felt after revealing the results of her first health checkup since giving birth to her second child.

On the 20th, Kim So-young shared an update ahead of her medical exam and connected with fans.

She said, "I have a health checkup tomorrow... I'm worried about my first InBody results after giving birth. Good night, everyone," expressing concern about the outcome.

As this was her first checkup since giving birth, she could not hide her anxiety about how her body might have changed.

Then, on the 21st, she posted a photo from the hospital along with the message, "I'm here for my health checkup," and shared that she was undergoing the exam.

When a fan asked, "Are we the kind of friends who share our InBody results too?" Kim So-young replied, "We are, but the numbers were really shocking..." and admitted that the results were worse than expected.

She also said she was surprised by the InBody results, adding, "I have so little muscle that I wonder how I'm even walking around."

Her eyesight test results were also disappointing. Kim So-young said, "The conclusion is that I can't really see much. 0.5," revealing her gloomy mood.

She went on to say, "Sigh... this is really too much. Pregnancy... how can this happen?" honestly describing how her body has changed after childbirth.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin in 2017 after meeting him as a senior and junior colleague at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Sua, in 2019 and became parents of two after giving birth to their second son in April. Kim So-young continues to share her daily life with fans while balancing childcare and broadcasting work.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.