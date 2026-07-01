KCC GLASS Corporation Launches Premium 'ONE Grade' in e-Master Club, Strengthens Glass Processing Quality Control

Provided by KCC GLASS Corporation

KCC GLASS Corporation said it has introduced a new premium certification, the 'ONE Grade,' in its glass processing member certification network, the 'e-Master Club,' and will further strengthen its quality control system for glass processing.

The e-Master Club is a system under which KCC GLASS Corporation grants membership and certification to glass processors with strong technical capabilities and quality competitiveness. It currently issues a total of 164 certifications to 121 member companies nationwide.

The newly introduced ONE Grade is the top-tier certification, awarded only to companies with capabilities in the top 10% of all member firms.

A total of 15 certifications are managed, including 10 in the insulated glass category, 3 in the tempered glass category, and 2 in the laminated glass category, depending on process characteristics.

The certification review takes a comprehensive look at the quality of processed products, workplace management conditions, and safety management levels. It also includes penalty points for factors such as the number of defect reports and records of missing quality- and technology-related seminars, making the evaluation more stringent.

The review runs from January through April each year, and the results are announced at an annual regular seminar.

KCC GLASS Corporation plans to use the ONE Grade to identify outstanding member companies and offer differentiated benefits, thereby enhancing quality competitiveness across the industry.

Member companies certified with the ONE Grade will receive various incentives, including support for KOLAS-accredited test reports, bonus points when selected for special sales projects, support for quality measurement equipment, and promotional support both inside and outside the company.

Through this, the company aims to strengthen the competitiveness of its top member firms while encouraging voluntary quality improvements among all members.

A KCC GLASS Corporation official said, "We introduced the ONE Grade to nurture key member companies that will lead the domestic glass market and to further strengthen the e-Master Club's quality management capabilities," adding, "Together with our top-tier member companies, we will establish the industry's highest standards for glass processing quality."

With the launch of the ONE Grade, KCC GLASS Corporation plans to further advance its 'two-track' quality management system covering both glass processing and distribution.