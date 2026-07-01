Female Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Students Faces New Controversy... Some Students Allegedly Threatened to Expose Her Adult Account Unless Their Grades Were Raised

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A high school female teacher in the United States, who was indicted on charges of having inappropriate sexual relations with her students, has become embroiled in a new controversy over an adult content platform account. During the investigation, allegations emerged that some students threatened to expose the account unless she raised their grades.

According to People magazine and other U.S. media outlets, A, 25, who had been a teacher at a high school in Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested in May on charges of having sex with students on multiple occasions. Investigators found that A had sexual relations with students in places including a school storage room and a vehicle. She is reportedly believed to have been involved with at least six students.

However, the investigation also revealed claims that some students knew A was operating an OnlyFans account and used that information to blackmail her. In particular, investigators reportedly obtained statements that some students threatened to make the account public unless she raised their grades.

Police are currently verifying the allegations and investigating whether grades were actually changed.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com