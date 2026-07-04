Key points to note amid the obesity treatment drug craze: "Not for simple dieting? No"

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As celebrity stories about successful weight loss and online reviews continue to spread, more people are seeking obesity treatment injections.

However, obesity treatment drugs are not simply "diet pills" for losing weight. They are prescription medicines for patients with obesity who need medical treatment. For effective results, proper use must go hand in hand with lifestyle changes.

◇How do obesity treatment drugs work?

Obesity is more than just being overweight. It can seriously affect health. Many studies have reported that it raises the risk of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and gout, as well as cancer. It is also linked to conditions that significantly reduce quality of life, including sleep apnea, joint pain, and depression. That is why obesity should be seen not as a simple appearance issue, but as a condition that requires active treatment and management.

The obesity treatment drugs used recently help suppress appetite and increase feelings of fullness, naturally reducing food intake. The main drugs currently in use include Wegovy and Mounjaro, both of which were developed as prescription medicines for obesity treatment.

Wegovy works in a way similar to glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone in the human body. It increases satiety, suppresses appetite, and helps slow the emptying of food from the stomach. It also helps stimulate insulin secretion to regulate blood sugar, making it effective for both weight loss and glucose control.

Mounjaro is a dual-acting drug that works in a way similar to both GLP-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). It suppresses appetite, reduces cravings, and increases satiety. It also stimulates insulin secretion and helps improve insulin sensitivity, making it effective for weight loss and blood sugar management.

Both drugs are effective for treating obesity, but their mechanisms differ in some respects. Doctors choose the most appropriate medication by considering the patient's health condition and any underlying diseases.

◇Who needs obesity treatment drugs? ... Muscle must also be protected

The important point is that obesity treatment drugs are not meant for simple weight loss. They are intended for patients with obesity who need medical treatment. Prescription may be considered for people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or higher, or 27 kg/m2 or higher if they also have weight-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea, or cardiovascular disease. In the early stages of treatment, gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are common, so doctors usually start with a low dose and gradually increase it.

Recently, concerns have also been raised about muscle loss after using obesity treatment drugs.

When weight drops during treatment, muscle mass can decrease along with body fat. The risk of muscle loss may be even greater if a person eats only minimal meals, does not exercise, and relies solely on obesity treatment drugs. For that reason, protein intake and strength training should always be combined with the medication to maximize its benefits. In older adults, the risk of muscle loss is higher, so protein intake and muscle-strengthening exercise are even more strongly recommended.

◇Lifestyle changes for maintaining weight

Weight often returns after stopping obesity treatment drugs. This is especially likely when lifestyle changes were not sufficiently made while using the medication.

The period of using obesity treatment drugs should be seen not just as time to lose weight, but as a process of building healthy habits. Reducing long periods of sitting, relieving stress in ways other than eating, and maintaining good sleep habits can all help keep weight off even after the medication is stopped.

Above all, it is important to consult a specialist thoroughly before deciding when to start or stop the medication, and to make a plan for managing side effects and maintaining weight. Moon Han-bit, a family medicine professor at National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital, said, "It is not advisable for people with a low body mass index to use obesity treatment drugs simply for dieting," and added, "Regular monitoring by a specialist is essential when using obesity treatment drugs."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun, bellho@sportschosun.com