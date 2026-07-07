"Offering an Easy Mobile Brain Health Check Through the 'Memory Knock-Knock Service'" ... Hanwha Life Insurance Expands Into Dementia Care Solutions

As South Korea enters a super-aged society, dementia has emerged as a key challenge.

Dementia, a representative disease of super-aged societies that typically progresses for more than 10 years, places both economic and emotional burdens on patients, their families, and society as a whole. In particular, the number of patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) continues to rise, and the number of dementia cases is also expected to grow further.

In this regard, Hanwha Life Insurance, which launched the 'H Dementia Care Insurance' on the 1st, said it is offering the 'Memory Knock-Knock Service' free of charge, allowing users to check their brain health easily on mobile devices. Those who wish to use the service can contact their assigned FP/Agt to receive a link, and the benefit is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 'Memory Knock-Knock Service,' provided in partnership with digital cognitive health specialist Emocog, consists of tests that ask users to remember and identify words from a specific category or quickly find numbers that match a given symbol. By accessing the dedicated link, users can complete the test in under five minutes without installing a separate app. The service also applies senior-friendly UX/UI design so the screen is easy to read and operate. Dementia specialists and researchers took part in the development, and the questions focus on key indicators of cognitive decline, especially memory and judgment and execution ability, helping detect dementia early in everyday life.

The test results are analyzed and scored based on Emocog's cognitive health assessment algorithm, allowing users to compare them at a glance with the average for their age group. It also provides personalized lifestyle guidance tailored to the user's current condition, encouraging practical steps for dementia prevention.

A Hanwha Life Insurance official said, "The provision of this Memory Knock-Knock Service is intended to offer practical benefits centered on early detection and prevention, going beyond protection after a disease occurs."

Meanwhile, Hanwha Life Insurance signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Severance Hospital on the 30th of last month at the 63 Building in Yeouido, Seoul, to establish dementia care solutions.

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun