♥ Actress who married a pastor 12 years her senior: "I confessed first and proposed; 17 years together is great" (Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Yoo-ri appeared as a special teacher on 'Groom Lessons 2' and boasted of her enduring marital harmony with her pastor husband.

The Channel A program 'Groom Lessons 2,' which has changed its schedule to Friday nights at 9 PM and airs on July 3 (Fri), features the 'Studio Mentor Corps' of Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon, and Song Hae-na alongside 'Students' Kim Sung-soo and Seo Jun-young. The episode will show actress Lee Yoo-ri, a close friend of Seo Jun-young, appearing as a one-day teacher to offer cool-headed dating advice. On this day, Lee Yoo-ri revealed her bold ambition, stating, "I have a special talent for having fun without drinking alcohol, so I am aiming for the position of 'Entertainment Manager' on 'Groom Lessons 2. '" She continued by revealing the backstory of her marriage, saying, "It has already been 17 years since I got married," and "I was the one who asked my husband to date me first, and I was the one who proposed first, which led to our marriage.

" When the topic of "What if the woman proposes first?" came up, Seo Jun-young expressed his eagerness, saying, "I would actually prefer (Jung Jae-kyung) to propose first. " Kim Sung-soo, however, showed an open mind, stating, "It doesn't matter who proposes first. " As the atmosphere heated up with the talk about marriage, Lee Yu-ri spoke about her husband, a pastor twelve years her senior, saying, "Rather than having a passionate, fiery romance, we went through a period of getting to know each other before getting married.

Perhaps that is why I like it much better now. I didn't even realize 17 years had passed," showering him with affection. On the other hand, Kim Sung-soo made the studio burst into laughter by speaking on behalf of the "gold single man" perspective, saying, "At my age, time flies by even if you don't get married.

" Meanwhile, as a devoted viewer of "Groom Lessons 2," Lee Yu-ri coolly shared her thoughts on watching Kim Sung-soo and Seo Jun-young's relationship. He remarked, "I felt suffocated and stuck in my chest," and delivered a sharp rebuke, saying, "It seems these people don't know anything about women. " He then emphasized their close relationship, stating, "I filmed two dramas with Seo Jun-young; we were flirting in one and played a married couple in the other," before delivering a "brutal reality check" that left Seo Jun-young dizzy, remarking, "It was obvious he hadn't dated much.

" In response, "Principal" Lee Seung-cheol drew laughter by advising him, "Watch cool-headedly today and pour out all your pent-up frustration. " The scene of Lee Yu-ri, acting as a "special teacher," offering affectionate dating coaching can be seen in Episode 16 of Channel A's "Groom Lesson 2," airing on Friday, July 3 at 9 PM. Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com