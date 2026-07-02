Heo Nam-jun Personally Reveals Secret of 'Next World Voice': "You Must Close Vocal Cords and Lower Your Breath"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Heo Nam-jun transformed into a counselor for fans, offering various advice ranging from dating and self-care to voice training methods.

On the 1st, a video titled "Let's have a heart-fluttering consultation with Cha Se-gye. Heo Nam-jun's counseling skills pass!" was released on the Harper's Bazaar Korea YouTube channel.

On this day, Heo Nam-jun read various stories of concerns sent in by fans and provided sincere answers based on his own experiences. In response to a question about dating concerns, he also revealed his criteria for what constitutes a "good man.

" Heo Nam-jun replied, "I think a good person is someone who speaks nicely, doesn't have extreme mood swings, and has a sense of composure. " Regarding questions about parenting, he advised, "While loving your child is the most important thing, it is also necessary to clearly point out when they have done something wrong.

" Regarding a fan's concern about having a quiet voice, he even shared his own training method. He explained, "First, prepare to produce sound by bringing your vocal cords together, and it is important to bring your breath down toward your chest rather than tensing your neck.

" He then revealed his own know-how, stating, "If you produce sound by mixing in enough breath and then speak with the feeling of lifting the sound upward, you will get a much more comfortable and clearer voice. " He also shared perfume recommendations and his self-care routine.

Heo Nam-jun recommended Dior's 'Sauvage' as his favorite scent and shared a tip, saying, "If you use a body wash and lotion from the same scent family together, the fragrance lasts longer. " Regarding concerns about anxiety about the future, he advised, "It is important to practice not worrying too much in the first place.

" When asked about the reason for his sociability despite his introverted personality, he stated, "The biggest secret is having a genuine liking for people. " At the end of the video, he greeted his fans, saying, "Please show a lot of interest in the Bazaar pictorial to be released in August.

" Meanwhile, Heo Nam-jun recently received love from viewers for his role as Cha Se-gye in the SBS drama 'Brave New World. ' He has chosen tvN's 'Whale Star' as his next project.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj. cho@sportschosun.com