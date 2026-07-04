Seo Jun-young Gets Bold With Jung Jae-kyung After Linking Fingers, Says, "This Means They're Dating" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Seo Jun-young created a sweet atmosphere as he continued his bold skinship with Jung Jae-kyung, his rumored romance interest and weathercaster.

On the Channel A program 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' which aired on the 3rd, Seo introduced Jung to the wife of his close friend's younger brother, whom he has known for 17 years. The younger brother was not only Seo's close friend, but also his former manager, with whom he spent his 20s. Jung's eyes lit up as she said, "So you know all about his dating history, right?" Seo's close friend's younger brother then smiled and said, "This is the first time I've met my brother's girlfriend," leaving Jung beaming at the unexpected reaction.

The couple encouraged the two by saying, "He even hosted our wedding and bought us a dryer. If you two get married, we'll give you a dryer as a gift." When Jung later asked about Seo's 20s, the younger brother shared a warm story, saying, "There was a time when he couldn't even get paid for his appearances, and there were months when his salary didn't come through, but he covered it with his own money. He has a strong sense of responsibility and is willing to take that burden on himself." Jung agreed, saying, "He still seems that way now."

The younger brother then asked, "What do you like about him?" Jung replied, "I date him because of his face. He's so handsome." Seo joked, "You don't like everything about me, just my shell..." and Jung played along, turning the mood even more cheerful. After Seo stepped away for a moment, the younger brother said, "It's not easy for a person to change, but my brother is someone who makes an effort. If he says he'll do it, he does it," reassuring Jung, who had been wavering with concern. Watching from the studio, Kim Sung-soo teased Seo, saying, "Jung is expecting change from you, but you keep saying you won't change, don't you?" Seo then answered without hesitation, "I will change. I'll change everything except my parents," showing his sincerity toward Jung.

After the heartwarming meeting ended, Seo and Jung shared a taxi, and he looked at her with affectionate eyes before casually interlacing his fingers with hers. As the two held hands and fidgeted playfully, guest Lee Yoori questioned their relationship, saying, "Isn't this dating?" When Seo even playfully nibbled on Jung's hand with his mouth, Song Hae Na was convinced, saying, "At this point, they're definitely dating." The excitement peaked when Seo, after a long day, was also seen lightly leaning his shoulder against Jung's.

Seo Jun-young continues to charm viewers with the appeal of a forward-moving romantic lead on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' which airs every Friday at 10 p.m. Meanwhile, Seo is also appearing in the musical play 'Dazzling,' which runs at Baekam Art Hall until July 19.