Kim Shin-young Stuns Viewers With Unexpected Running Skills, Beating Jun Hyun-moo and Koo Sung-hwan: "I Was a Track Athlete in Middle School" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Kim Shin-young drew attention after revealing an unexpected past.

The episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone,' which aired on the 3rd and was directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, and Jung Ji-woon, featured the first Rainbow Club Members Summer Camp, with all the members in attendance.

According to Nielsen Korea on the 4th, the household rating for the previous day's broadcast of 'I Live Alone' stood at 5.7% in the Seoul metropolitan area, ranking No. 1 among Friday variety shows. Its key 20–54 viewership rating, a major indicator of channel competitiveness in a changing media environment, also ranked first among Friday variety shows at 3.8%.

The most-watched minute was the moment 'Random Bibimbap' was created to kick off the first Rainbow Club Members Summer Camp. As the awkward members shared the bibimbap they had each secretly prepared with their own ingredients, they gradually began to bond. Kian84 drew laughter by carefully saving the leftovers as if they were treasure. The rating peaked at 6.8%.

The first Rainbow Club Members Summer Camp, with 13 members taking part, finally got underway. The camp had already become a hot topic since last week's preview, and its unpredictable chemistry delivered big laughs at home. Emphasizing the importance of "teamwork," Jun Hyun-moo took the first step by making "Random Bibimbap" together with the Rainbow Club Members.

The ingredients were as colorful as the members themselves: ham cut to the size of a slice of bread prepared by Koo Sung-hwan, radish kimchi brought separately by Park Ji-hyun and Park Gyeong-hye, sesame oil from Code Kunst, beef and garlic stem gochujang from Seo Bum-june, beef gochujang from Bae Na-ra, fried eggs from Choi Min-ho, colorful edible flowers from Joy, stir-fried dried radish greens with soybean paste from Lee Seon-min, and Mexican taco sauce and anchovies from Jun Hyun-moo.

Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho drew the most attention. While everyone watched with concern, Kian84 revealed napa cabbage kimchi, and Kim Dae-ho presented his homemade stir-fried beef with shishito peppers. Kim Dae-ho earned applause when he said, "I got a lot of criticism last time, so I prepared properly starting yesterday." As they began mixing the rice, everyone started offering unsolicited bibimbap advice, and Koo Sung-hwan's over-the-top reaction to Jun Hyun-moo trying to add anchovies brought more laughter.

After finishing their meal with "Random Bibimbap," the Rainbow Club Members split into three teams for the main camp program: Jun Hyun-moo's team (Jun Hyun-moo, Kim Dae-ho, Joy, Park Gyeong-hye), Kian84's team (Kian84, Choi Min-ho, Park Ji-hyun, Seo Bum-june), and Code Kunst's team (Code Kunst, Koo Sung-hwan, Bae Na-ra, Lee Seon-min). Jun Hyun-moo then gave the members T-shirts he had made himself, and Kim Shin-young laughed at the "Muskia" drawings that perfectly captured each member's personality, saying they were "somewhere between mockery and reality." Jun Hyun-moo also drew attention by announcing a limited-edition online sale.

Each team then moved to a room and chose a team name and chant. Jun Hyun-moo's team picked "Pink Velvet" as the representative name for "Murincess," Kian84's team, joined by Kim Shin-young after finishing her radio schedule, chose "Team Ogeori," and Code Kunst's team settled on "Between Strength and Ham," an idea created by Lee Seon-min. Each team showed off its teamwork with energetic chants.

The first showdown of the first Rainbow Club Members Summer Camp was a teamwork contest called "Parachute Running." It is a relay race in which contestants wear a bag with a parachute attached, run to the turnaround point, and come back. Running ability, quick reflexes, and coordination with teammates are all crucial. Jun Hyun-moo, Koo Sung-hwan, and Kim Shin-young took the first leg for their teams, and an unexpected twist unfolded as soon as SHINee's Minho gave the starting signal.

Minho shouted, "Shin-young hyung!" as Kim Shin-young sprinted past Jun Hyun-moo and Koo Sung-hwan, drawing laughter. Kim Shin-young then surprised everyone by revealing, "I did track and field in first year of middle school before I started judo."

The competition continued with a matchup between Kian84's "real run" and Bae Na-ra's "fun run," followed by a contest between Minho, the MVP of the "Innocent Sports Day," and Bae Na-ra, an emerging athletic powerhouse. Teamwork grew even stronger after Kian84's mistake forced a rematch, and in the end, Team "Between Strength and Ham" claimed victory thanks to Bae Na-ra's fighting spirit. More games followed, including "If You Get Caught, You're Dead" and "Blindfolded Water Carrying," and those scenes were later released as online special clips.

At dinner, Jun Hyun-moo teased the upcoming schedule and raised expectations among the Rainbow Club Members by saying, "Tonight's prizes are all packed into the talent show!" As "Rainbow Night" approached, suspicion and playful rivalry continued to build, leaving viewers curious about what kind of performances would unfold.