A Wife Who Works the Tides, Takes Painkillers and Peels Shellfish for 13 Hours... Husband Says, "Not Helping Is Better for My Wife"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The "tide couple" will appear on Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell.

In episode 175 of MBC's Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell, which airs at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 6, a couple known as the "tide couple" will appear. They run a pension in Taean County. The husband seems indifferent yet kind, while the wife wins people over with her boundless energy. But despite their reputation as a loving couple, the two are said to be in the middle of a severe conflict.

Observation footage reveals the wife's nonstop day as she struggles with poor health. She handles everything herself, from running the pension to preparing seafood and packing deliveries. Even climbing and descending a single step is difficult for her, yet she cannot stop working. She says her muscles are gradually weakening, and she also revealed that she once fell on the stairs and needed 14 stitches in her head, drawing sympathy from viewers.

What is more, the wife is still busy preparing shellfish well past 11 p.m. that day. The MCs are left speechless when she says she even takes painkillers to fight off sleep and keep going. By contrast, her husband, who runs another pension just 10 minutes from hers, enjoys a relatively relaxed daily routine with the help of a manager. He is also shown spending time with acquaintances and playing games on his phone, which raises questions.

The wife asks her husband to help with the work, but he stirs the studio by insisting that "not helping is actually helping my wife." He even opens up about feeling physically and mentally exhausted by her repeated requests and demands.

During the taping, the husband suddenly shocks everyone by saying, "It feels like the video was filmed just to create a problem." The footage later shown of his daily life reportedly reveals an unexpected twist that defies everyone's expectations. In particular, he was said to have shown symptoms of facial twitching during a pre-interview, adding to the curiosity about what happened to him.

The story of the "tide couple" will be revealed in episode 175 of MBC's Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell, airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 6.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com