Single at 47, Shin Bong-sun Is Already Preparing for Retirement... "I’ve Been Putting 1 Million Won a Month into a Pension Savings Plan for 10 Years" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Shin Bong-sun said she has already started preparing for retirement.

In the episode of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' that aired on the 5th, Lyn and K.Will, two singers from the so-called 1981-born golden lineup who shook up the music scene, met and showed off their close-friend chemistry.

Special MC Shin Bong-sun, who is 47 this year, said her last relationship was in her 30s. She added bitterly, "Until my 30s, people tried to pair me up because I had a plain but cute image, but now that I'm in my 40s, even saying that feels inappropriate."

She went on to say that her pension savings plan, into which she had been putting 1 million won a month since her late 20s for 10 years, has matured, and that she is looking into various options. "I'm practicing how to live well on my own," she said, explaining that she has begun preparing for retirement.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com