"I Smoked Two Packs of E-Cigarettes a Day Until Right Before I Got Pregnant. I Regret It," Ralral Admits, and Pungja Says, "I Saw It Myself"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] YouTuber Ralral spoke out directly about her recently controversial remark that she smoked "two packs of e-cigarettes a day," saying, "That is true."

On the 5th, a video titled "Elephant and Hippo's Explanation Video" was uploaded to Ralral's YouTube channel.

That day, Ralral and Pungja took time to address their recent remarks, saying, "There were a lot of articles about us this time."

First, Ralral admitted, "It is true. I'm sorry," in response to her confession that she had smoked two packs of e-cigarettes a day. Pungja also added, "Yura, Ralral's real name, did smoke two packs. I saw it myself."

Ralral then said seriously, "I am living a completely different life now, and I truly regret it," but Pungja drew laughter by stressing once again, "But she really did smoke two packs."

Earlier, Pungja had told Ralral, "I find it so surprising that you had a baby. And it's amazing how well you do at parenting," adding, "Ralral quit drinking and smoking. She stopped smoking completely." In response, Ralral casually admitted, "I smoked two packs of e-cigarettes a day until right before I got pregnant," drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity who is 11 years older than her in 2014 and gave birth to a daughter, Seobin, that same year. She is currently appearing as an MC on KBS2's "Superman Is Back."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com