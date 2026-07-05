"An idol, drinking straight from the bottle?" Aespa's Winter reveals an unexpected solo drinking habit: "Kimchi is my snack with soju"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Aespa member Winter confessed that she enjoys drinking with meals.

On the JTBC variety show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" aired on the 5th, Aespa's Karina and Winter appeared as guests.

Before her refrigerator was revealed, Winter said, "I try to cook when I can. But I've been so busy day and night that I haven't even been able to go back to the dorm. I'm in the middle of stocking my fridge, so there's not much in it right now."

Her refrigerator was then opened to reveal wine, makgeolli, soju, champagne and other alcoholic drinks. Winter said, "I'm not a great drinker, but I have a little with meals, kind of like drinking with a side dish."

At that point, Kim Sung-joo pulled out a bottle of soju that had already been opened, and Winter looked embarrassed, saying, "The writer said they would definitely put in a new one."

When asked how many days it takes her to finish one bottle, Winter replied, "That's what I drank in one day." Karina later realized that Winter had been drinking soju alone and asked, "Are you okay?" drawing laughter.

Winter then said she eats kimchi as a snack with drinks, and Kim Poong responded, "Kimchi with soju is the real deal," adding to the laughter.

Choi Hyun-seok then asked, "Do you pour the soju into a glass?" Kim Sung-joo chided him, saying there was no way an idol would drink straight from the bottle. Winter then made everyone burst out laughing by asking, "But when you drink alone, do you always pour it into a glass?"

jyn2011@sportschosun.com