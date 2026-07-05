"Heavy drinker" Shin Dong-yup mentions a surprising drinking party with Sun Hye-yoon PD: "She was more excited than I was, so I told her to calm down" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Singer K.Will shared behind-the-scenes details about Shin Dong-yup and Sun Hye-yoon's drinking party.

On the SBS program "My Little Old Boy," which aired on the 5th, Lyn and K.Will appeared.

That day, the two visited a mugwort moxibustion room, a trend among MZ generation consumers, and spent some time relaxing.

While talking with Lyn about various topics, K.Will recalled an episode in which Shin Dong-yup's wife, Sun Hye-yoon PD, appeared on his YouTube channel. At the time, Sun PD had appeared on K.Will's YouTube channel and spoke candidly, saying, "My husband decided to marry me because I was pretty," "I had no idea my husband drank this much. I never thought someone who has filming every day would drink every day," and "But even when my husband drinks, it doesn't affect his work the next day. He has never missed a shoot."

K.Will also recalled the unexpected impression he had when he first met the couple. "I remember the day I first met the two of them. I wondered how my sister could handle him. But Hye-yoon noona was the one having more fun, and Dong-yup hyung was the one taking care of her. It was a scene I never imagined. To me, they looked so loving. They seemed like a family with great chemistry. It was fun," he said.

Hearing this in the studio, Shin Dong-yup laughed and explained, "At the time, I was drinking with P.O, K.Will, and Jo Hyun Ah near my house. My wife, who had been at another gathering, later joined us. We went to my house and kept drinking, and my wife got more hyped up than I did, so I told her, 'Whoa, whoa.' That's what he described as taking care of her."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com