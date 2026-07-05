K.Will Reveals He Lost More Than 10 kg After Taking Mounjaro... "My Shoulders Are Down to My Bones" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Singer K.Will said he lost more than 10 kg after taking the obesity treatment injection Mounjaro.

On the SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy' (hereafter 'Miwoosae') aired on the 5th, Lyn and K.Will appeared.

Lyn was surprised to see her close friend K.Will after a long time and asked, "Why do you look so much better? Did you go on a diet?" K.Will, who looked noticeably slimmer, nodded and said, "I took Mounjaro and also worked out and followed a diet, so I lost more than 10 kg. I've gained back about 4 to 5 kg now."

Lyn touched K.Will's shoulders and was surprised again, saying, "Your shoulder bones make you look like a person with skin and bones." K.Will laughed and replied, "This is just my frame."

The two then visited a mugwort moxibustion room, a trend among Generation MZ, and spent some relaxing time there.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com