"I Haven't Worked Out for a Month": Pungja Reveals the Secret Behind Her 33-Kilogram Weight Loss, "I Ate Only Protein While Crying"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] YouTuber Pungja has revealed the secret behind her 33-kilogram weight loss.

On the 5th, a video titled "An Explanation Video from the Elephant and Hippopotamus" was uploaded to Ralral's YouTube channel.

That day, Pungja and Ralral spent some relaxing time eating grilled shellfish.

At one point, Ralral asked Pungja, who had successfully lost a dramatic amount of weight, "How on earth did you lose 40 kilograms? You love food this much." Pungja corrected her, saying, "I lost exactly 33 kilograms."

When Ralral asked, "Do you follow a diet every day?" Pungja explained, "I used to work out three times a week. But at some point, exercising became too hard for me." She continued, "I worked out hard for a whole month to lose 2 to 3 kilograms, but after filming myself eating for two days, I would quickly gain back 4 to 5 kilograms. That was when I had a wake-up call. After that, I decided to cut something out. I haven't worked out for more than a month recently, but instead, I am really careful about what I eat."

Pungja said she is strictly managing her diet and emphasized, "I always stick to my diet. I only eat protein. I have a protein shake and eggs. There's no helping it. I really eat while crying."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com