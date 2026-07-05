Divorced Lyn Tears Up Thinking of Ex-Husband Lee Soo... "It Felt Like Losing a Close Friend; I Was Happy, but It’s Regrettable" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lyn shed tears while mentioning her ex-husband, singer Lee Soo.

On the SBS program 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 5th, Lyn and K.Will appeared.

Lyn told K.Will, who is still unmarried, "I chose divorce, but I actually recommend marriage. I don't know how it may come across, but I had a truly happy married life, and it left behind only the beautiful essence."

She went on to say, "We were very close friends. Losing my husband is one thing, but it feels like I lost a close friend. I guess I feel disappointed? Or sad? It wasn't a bad breakup, so I always support him," and she was seen in tears.

Meanwhile, Lyn married Lee Soo in 2014, but the couple divorced last year after 11 years of marriage.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com