"Isn't It Too Revealing?" Soyou Stuns With Bold Backless Look After Losing 20 kg

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Singer Soyou drew attention with a daring backless outfit during her trip to France.

Soyou shared an update on the 5th, saying she was enjoying a trip in France.

The photos showed Soyou strolling leisurely along the beach and through tourist spots as she made the most of her trip.

In particular, Soyou pulled off the backless outfit that boldly revealed her back, showing off her slim figure and healthy charm. Her toned back and firm body line drew admiration.

Meanwhile, Soyou recently revealed that she had lost a total of 20 kg, dropping from 68 kg to 48 kg through dieting, which became a hot topic.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com