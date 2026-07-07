"Crayon Shin-chan" Mom Voice Actress Hee-sun Kang's Son Says Final Goodbye: "I Brought Her Back to Her Room After 1 Year and 1 Month"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Voice actress Hee-sun Kang, who was long loved for voicing Bong Mi-sun, Shin-chan's mother in "Crayon Shin-chan," has passed away, and a memorial post shared by her son has moved many readers.

On the 6th, Kang's son shared a post and photos on his social media account after the funeral, expressing his longing for his mother.

He wrote, "Today, after finishing my mother's funeral, I brought her back to the room where she had stayed after 1 year and 1 month," adding, "My mother spent 1 year and 1 month in a hospital room after repeated admissions and discharges, and passed away after her condition worsened."

In the photo he shared, a portrait of Kang smiling brightly in life was placed in the room. The caption on the image read, "After 1 year and 1 month, I am bringing my mother back to her room," leaving viewers deeply saddened.

Meanwhile, Kang died of an illness on the morning of the 4th. She was 65. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021 and underwent several rounds of chemotherapy. Even during treatment, she reportedly continued her recording work steadily.

She made her debut in 1979 as part of the 10th class of the TBC voice acting troupe and later worked as a 15th-generation KBS voice actor, establishing herself as one of South Korea's leading female voice actresses. She voiced Bong Mi-sun in the animation "Crayon Shin-chan" and also played Mangu's voice. She was also widely loved as the voice behind the Seoul Metropolitan Subway and Busan Metro announcements. In foreign film dubbing, she voiced Hollywood stars such as Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts, and Nicole Kidman.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com