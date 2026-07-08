[Cheongryong Ranking First-Half Review] Cha Eun-woo Is in a League of His Own, Dominating with 66.17% ... The Trophy Collection Continues

Source: Cha Eun-woo's Instagram

There was no room for a comeback drama.

Actor Cha Eun-woo once again took the throne, underscoring his unmatched popularity and his status in a league of his own.

In the male actor category of the '2026 Cheongryong Ranking First-Half Review,' which ended on the 7th, Cha Eun-woo emerged as the winner with an overwhelming 66.17% of the vote.

With that, Cha Eun-woo followed up on the No. 1 title he claimed in last year's '2025 Second-Half Review' and captured the crown again in the 2026 first-half review.

Even while serving in the military, he once again proved the explosive power of a fandom that has not faded during his absence.

Fans rallied hard from the start of voting with one goal in mind: to give Cha Eun-woo, who is fulfilling his national defense duty, the best possible gift.

This first-half review drew attention as an especially heated, all-time blockbuster showdown.

Byeon Woo-seok stepped up as Cha Eun-woo's main rival.

Backed by strong fan support, Byeon Woo-seok mounted a fierce late surge, but he finished in second place with 23% of the vote.

His fandom also turned up the heat near the end of voting and put pressure on Cha Eun-woo, but it was not enough to overcome the staying power of Cha Eun-woo's fans, who were aiming for back-to-back crowns.

Source: Cha Eun-woo's Instagram

As a result, Cha Eun-woo has already taken home two Cheongryong Ranking review trophies during his military service.

Since his debut, Cha Eun-woo has captivated fans with his flawless visuals. Now, he is also being recognized for his acting and is cementing his place as a growth-type actor.

He has recently met viewers through projects such as Wonderfuls, showing that his influence remains strong despite his military service. Expectations are high for his activities after discharge.

Cha Eun-woo has completely taken over the Cheongryong Ranking, from the second half of 2025 to the first half of 2026.

Beyond the screen and the small screen, he has also won over fans' hearts. Attention is already turning to how long his dominant run will continue, with the upcoming second-half race drawing intense interest.

Meanwhile, the Cheongryong Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. Along with monthly winners, it selects trend-setting stars through semiannual awards. Trophy are given to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months in the male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer categories.