"Park Myung-soo's Wife Han Su-min Gets Hit On at the Hospital?"..."I'm Married" in a Twisted Skit

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Han Su-min, the wife of comedian Park Myung-soo, drew laughs with a video parodying the recently popular "number-picking meme."

Han Su-min recently posted a video on her social media titled "A Story About Getting Hit On While Working."

The "number-picking meme" is a type of short skit that recreates the situation of asking someone for their phone number on the street. When the other person asks for a number, the format typically ends with a witty rejection or an unexpected response. It has recently gone viral on social media and short-form platforms, with many celebrities joining in on the parody trend.

In the released video, Han Su-min begins acting as if someone had asked for her phone number. She then delivered a polite rejection in a skit, saying, "My number? I'm too old. I'm married. Sorry," which made viewers laugh.

The screen then switched to the staff's point of view, and the caption, "Is the director having a hard time?" appeared, adding a twist. The contrast between Han Su-min fully immersing herself in the skit and the staff member's realistic reaction sparked laughter.

Meanwhile, Han Su-min is married to comedian Park Myung-soo, and the couple has one daughter.

Han Su-min opened a family medicine clinic in Apgujeong-dong last year. The clinic provides care centered on functional medicine and obesity treatment. Patients receive overall body management and help with weight loss at her hospital.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com