Young-sik and Hyun-sook of Season 28 Reveal Remarriage Plans: "Our Trust Is Strong, and the Children Will Come to Accept Me"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] The Season 28 couple from "I'm Solo," Young-sik and Hyun-sook, spoke about remarriage.

On the 11th, a video titled "We Answer Everything You've Been Wondering About!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Dansik-i."

Young-sik and Hyun-sook took time to answer questions fans had been curious about. As a long-distance couple, they said, "In a previous interview, we said we fight every other week and make up every other week, but that was a joke. Because we live far apart, it can be misunderstood. If we don't stay in touch for a while, one of us may feel hurt and ask, 'Why aren't you contacting me?' and the other might say, 'I'm just busy,' which could upset both sides. The same words can mean different things. It's just little stuff like that. Our trust is strong, so we don't fight too seriously, just bicker a bit."

Hyun-sook said, "I don't really contact people much for a woman," and Young-sik added, "Even when I don't reach out, she doesn't say much. On 'I'm Solo,' she seemed like someone who could eat me alive, but she's nothing like that at all. As I kept seeing her, I felt like I was gradually blending into Hyun-sook's life, so I thought I should bring her a lot of comfort and peace. She works so hard that I imagine every day must be exhausting for her."

He also shared his thoughts on remarriage. Young-sik said, "People keep telling us to get married, and we are thinking about that too, but we want to take a long-term view. Since there are children involved, my daughter is already quite grown, but Hyun-sook's children are still young. So I think it should come first for me to naturally blend into their hearts. I shouldn't be the center of everything."

Meanwhile, Hyun-sook and Young-sik, who appeared on the Season 28 divorcee special of "I'm Solo," revealed in March, after the show ended, that they were dating. The two are in a long-distance relationship between Incheon and Gwangju. Young-sik has a daughter in her final year of high school, while Hyun-sook is raising three children on her own.

wjlee@sportschosun.com