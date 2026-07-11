Yoojung Ahn, Yoo Byung-jae's Girlfriend, Makes Surprise Announcement: "My Biggest Challenge After Pouring My 20s Into It With Sweat and Money"

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Yoojung Ahn, Yoo Byung-jae's Girlfriend, Makes Surprise Announcement: "My Biggest Challenge After Pouring My 20s Into It With Sweat and Money"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Influencer Yoojung Ahn, who is dating broadcaster Yoo Byung-jae, has launched a brand under her own name and taken on a new challenge.

On the 10th, Ahn posted a lengthy message on her social media and personally announced the launch of her brand, AFT.

She said, "For the first time, I want to bring out into the world a feeling that has quietly built up inside me for a long time, not under my own name." She added, "This is not just a brand that makes pretty products, but one that reflects my heart, thoughts, taste, and standards."

She then explained why she started the brand, saying, "After running nonstop through my 20s, I wanted to pour the time I had built up, along with my passion and the precious money I earned through sweat, into values and a direction I truly believe in."

Yoojung Ahn, Yoo Byung-jae's Girlfriend, Makes Surprise Announcement: "My Biggest Challenge After Pouring My 20s Into It With Sweat and Money"

Ahn said, "This brand is my biggest challenge, launched with the time and passion of my 20s, and the life I will live from here on." She added, "It may not be a perfect brand yet, but I am more confident than anyone when it comes to sincerity."

She also said, "I will build a brand that is not easily consumed and forgotten, but one people return to even as time passes. I want it to be a brand that does not end with a single purchase, but stays long in your daily life and memories."

Meanwhile, Ahn has been publicly dating broadcaster Yoo Byung-jae since 2024.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

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