Yoojung Ahn, Yoo Byung-jae's Girlfriend, Makes Surprise Announcement: "My Biggest Challenge After Pouring My 20s Into It With Sweat and Money"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Influencer Yoojung Ahn, who is dating broadcaster Yoo Byung-jae, has launched a brand under her own name and taken on a new challenge.

On the 10th, Ahn posted a lengthy message on her social media and personally announced the launch of her brand, AFT.

She said, "For the first time, I want to bring out into the world a feeling that has quietly built up inside me for a long time, not under my own name." She added, "This is not just a brand that makes pretty products, but one that reflects my heart, thoughts, taste, and standards."

She then explained why she started the brand, saying, "After running nonstop through my 20s, I wanted to pour the time I had built up, along with my passion and the precious money I earned through sweat, into values and a direction I truly believe in."

Ahn said, "This brand is my biggest challenge, launched with the time and passion of my 20s, and the life I will live from here on." She added, "It may not be a perfect brand yet, but I am more confident than anyone when it comes to sincerity."

She also said, "I will build a brand that is not easily consumed and forgotten, but one people return to even as time passes. I want it to be a brand that does not end with a single purchase, but stays long in your daily life and memories."

Meanwhile, Ahn has been publicly dating broadcaster Yoo Byung-jae since 2024.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com