"Giving in to Everything Until She Ends Up in the Hospital" IU and Lee Jong-suk Break Up, Sunny's Meaningful Revelation Resurfaces

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] As singer and actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk have ended their relationship after four years of public dating, an old remark from IU's close friend Sunny about her dating style is drawing renewed attention.

In April, IU appeared on the YouTube channel You In Radio with actor Byeon Woo-seok to promote the MBC Friday-Saturday drama Perfect Crown. At the time, the three took part in a balance game, choosing between the dating styles of a "mindless bot partner" and a "human alarm partner."

Without hesitation, IU chose the "human alarm partner." She said, "That sounds great," and added, "If I dated someone who was just like, 'I like this too, I like that too,' I think it would drain me. I'm good at accommodating my partner. A partner who is like an alarm clock would be cute."

After hearing that, Sunny immediately responded like a true close friend, saying, "Don't be ridiculous." She went on to reveal, "IU follows everything her partner suggests. The problem is that she follows it to a dangerous degree." Sunny added, "If she's running on empty, she needs to say so. But she keeps pushing through everything until she gets sick and ends up going to the hospital."

Sunny then drew attention by advising, "So from now on, choose the mindless bot partner."

What was once treated as a lighthearted episode has recently resurfaced on online communities and social networking service platforms after news of IU and Lee Jong-suk's breakup spread.

Meanwhile, on the 10th, the agencies of IU and Lee Jong-suk announced, "The two have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues," confirming the end of their relationship after four years of public dating.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com