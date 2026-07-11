Lee Si-eon Has Changed a Lot Since Becoming a Father... Kian84 Says, "If You Start Doing Things You Never Did Before, You Won't Live Long"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor Lee Si-eon revealed a very different side of himself after taking on childcare for his son.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel Life84 uploaded a video titled "A Trip to Jeju Island by Three Siblings."

Kian84 traveled to Jeju Island with Han Hye-jin and Lee Si-eon, saying, "My older brother Lee Si-eon and my younger sister Han Hye-jin, whom I meet every holiday, got together again this year as usual. They show up once a year. We decided to travel together again this year."

The three watched the match between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of South Africa while eating silver hairtail noodle soup. After Korea's loss, Kian84 teased Lee Si-eon, who was wearing a yellow shirt, saying, "It only works when I'm with you. You came wearing clothes like South Africa's." Lee Si-eon replied, "What do you mean South Africa's clothes? This is horse-themed clothing because our son was born in the Year of the Horse."

As they continued their trip, Lee Si-eon said, "Wait a moment before we go. I have a sore on my tongue, so I need to put on some oral medicine first." Lee Si-eon, exhausted from caring for his child, had even developed a tongue sore. Watching him struggle with the pain of the medicine, Kian84 joked, "Our enemy, South Africa. This is revenge," drawing laughter. Kian84 added sympathetically, "How hard must it be to look after a baby if you get a tongue sore?" Lee Si-eon responded, "A baby is love."

After visiting an exhibition, the three went to eat sashimi. Lee Si-eon, who toasted with beer, said emotionally, "This is the first beer for Solmin's dad." Han Hye-jin asked, "How delicious must that be? How long has it been since you last had one?" Lee Si-eon said, "I haven't had a drink in two months." Kian84 then remarked, "Why do people keep changing? If you start doing things you never did before, you won't live long," and Lee Si-eon replied, "You have to change. I'm a father."

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon married actor Seo Ji-seung in 2021 and welcomed a son in May, five years after their wedding.

wjlee@sportschosun.com