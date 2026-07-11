Hong Jin-kyung, who had even been considering retirement, breaks down in tears: "I’m having such a hard time these days"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Hong Jin-kyung of "Study King Jin Jin Jae Hong Jin Kyung" burst into tears as she spoke about feeling depressed.

On the 11th, a video titled "Why did Hong Jin-kyung burst into tears at the Hong Jin-kyung family MT after meeting again for the first time in two years?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Study King Jin Jin Jae Hong Jin Kyung."

Hong Jin-kyung went on the retreat with the channel’s production team, along with close friends Youn Sung-ho, Kim In-seok, Nam Chang-hee, and Geuri. Hong said, "The reason we gathered is that this is the AI era. Inevitably, there will be people whose jobs are taken away and who end up with too much free time. Instead of spending that time resenting the world, we created this time for play so people can learn how to enjoy it and have fun."

The members, who had been enjoying games with host Jo Seung-hee invited, began the dinner party Hong Jin-kyung had wanted. But Kim In-seok drew attention by tearing up just 10 minutes after it started. He is known to cry whenever he drinks. The producer said, "I’ve never seen him not cry. He cried every time he drank," drawing laughter.

As the conversation flowed, Hong Jin-kyung said, "Can’t we get together like this more often? Let’s meet up more whenever we have time. I’m having such a hard time these days." In response, the producer said, "Cry later. I’ll give you crying time later. I’ll make it intense," and Kim In-seok added, "Unnie, drink up quickly and let’s go into crying time together." Hong then complained, "If someone says they’re going through something this bad, take it seriously. I’m drinking because I’m upset," which drew laughter.

As the drinking party grew livelier, Kim In-seok once again shed tears. With the long-awaited crying time from the production team underway, Hong Jin-kyung also broke down in loud sobs. Although the details were not revealed, Hong comforted Kim by saying, "You’ll become stronger, and now something really good will happen."

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-kyung recently opened up on her YouTube channel about the pain caused by malicious comments. She said, "Why are there so many malicious comments these days? Why are people cursing at me so much? I haven’t really done anything wrong, but when I get insulted like that, it makes me really depressed." She added, "I think I’ll retire after doing this for a while. I’ll say everything I need to say now," and continued, "It’s amazing how much one decision can change how a person feels. Thinking that I can just retire makes me feel really relieved," raising concern as she even considered retirement.

wjlee@sportschosun.com