"Kim Byung-woo's" Hahm Eun-jung breaks down in tears after leaving alone eight months into marriage: "I still haven't gone on my honeymoon"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] T-ara's Hahm Eun-jung enjoyed a solo staycation.

On the 10th, a video titled "My Favorite Hotel" was uploaded to Hahm Eun-jung's YouTube channel.

Hahm Eun-jung visited a five-star hotel to enjoy a solo staycation. It was also the place where she held her wedding ceremony with her husband, director Kim Byung-woo. Returning to the hotel eight months after her marriage, Hahm Eun-jung recalled her wedding memories, saying, "I took my wedding photos here. In the room." She added, "I said I would take them before the wedding, so I got ready in this room, but the photos were taken while I was preparing for the ceremony. I was so pressed for time back then."

At the hotel lounge, Hahm Eun-jung ordered coffee and matcha shaved ice. She said, "The farthest I've traveled is Jeju Island, China, and Japan. I've traveled fewer than 10 times. This is already my third passport," and added, "When I had overseas schedules, I would stay a few extra days and have fun, but I didn't even do that. I told my mom we should travel to Bali together after my drama ended, but she passed away. I kept running nonstop, worked on two dramas, and got married in between. I never even went on my honeymoon. So this is truly such a huge break for me."

With tears welling up, Hahm Eun-jung said, "I'm so happy even with just a staycation. I feel so good right now," and confessed, "I'm probably the only person who gets this emotional over a staycation. I'm tearing up."

The hotel also held memories connected to her parents. Hahm Eun-jung said, "I came here for a staycation with my mom after a drama ended. Before my wedding, I also brought my dad here for a buffet, but because I was so busy with T-ara, I didn't take him out much."

Hahm Eun-jung recalled, "When I was little, my dad used to wear Gucci cologne, have his name embroidered on the back of his dress shirts, and go to work carrying a Louis Vuitton bag. Now that I'm all grown up, I took him to a buffet, and when he said, 'What kind of thing is this?' I told him, 'I can do things like this too. Just relax and enjoy your meal.' That's how the two of us went on a date before my wedding." She added, "I once took my dad shopping and gave him a makeover with pants, a jumper, and a T-shirt, then told him we should go to the hotel and eat. He was so happy. At first, he said, 'Why are you doing this?' but later he accepted it."

wjlee@sportschosun.com