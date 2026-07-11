Lim Ji-yeon Shows Off Bold Swimsuit Look on Reward Vacation... She Has Both Innocence and Sex Appeal

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lim Ji-yeon revealed a dazzling swimsuit look while taking a reward vacation after her drama ended.

On the 11th, Lim Ji-yeon shared photos on her SNS showing her enjoying a vacation in Phu Quoc, Vietnam.

In the released photos, Lim Ji-yeon is smiling brightly in a red swimsuit at an outdoor pool. Her slim figure and healthy, toned appearance drew attention, along with her innocent vibe and subtle sex appeal.

It was reported that Lim Ji-yeon took a reward vacation to Phu Quoc, Vietnam, from the 7th to the 10th with the cast and crew of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama "My Royal Nemesis."

Meanwhile, Lim Ji-yeon delivered a powerful performance in the SBS drama "My Royal Nemesis," which ended in June, playing Shin Seori, an unknown actress whose body was taken over by the soul of a notorious Joseon-era villain and turned into a ruthless character.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com