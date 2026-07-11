Sung Yu-ri's Twin Daughters Are Already Old Enough for Rides... Their Rapid Growth Surprises Fans

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Sung Yu-ri, formerly of Fin.K.L, shared a peaceful weekend with her twin daughters.

On the 11th, Sung Yu-ri posted two recent photos on her social media without any caption.

The photos show Sung Yu-ri visiting an amusement park with her twin daughters. Dressed casually and wearing glasses, she enjoyed a small outing with her daughters while holding a churro and spending a happy time together.

In particular, the twins looked strikingly grown up as they confidently enjoyed the rides, drawing warm reactions.

Meanwhile, Sung Yu-ri married former professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017 and welcomed her twin daughters in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com