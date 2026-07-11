Sung Yu-ri's Twin Daughters Are Already Old Enough for Rides... Their Rapid Growth Surprises Fans

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Sung Yu-ri's Twin Daughters Are Already Old Enough for Rides... Their Rapid Growth Surprises Fans

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Sung Yu-ri, formerly of Fin.K.L, shared a peaceful weekend with her twin daughters.

On the 11th, Sung Yu-ri posted two recent photos on her social media without any caption.

The photos show Sung Yu-ri visiting an amusement park with her twin daughters. Dressed casually and wearing glasses, she enjoyed a small outing with her daughters while holding a churro and spending a happy time together.

Sung Yu-ri's Twin Daughters Are Already Old Enough for Rides... Their Rapid Growth Surprises Fans

In particular, the twins looked strikingly grown up as they confidently enjoyed the rides, drawing warm reactions.

Meanwhile, Sung Yu-ri married former professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017 and welcomed her twin daughters in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

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