Kim Yuna Clarifies After Foot-Petting Her Dog Becomes a Talking Point: "I Washed My Feet"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Former national figure skating star Kim Yuna drew smiles from fans with a witty explanation after sharing a glimpse of her everyday life with her pet dog.

On the 11th, Kim Yuna posted a photo on her social media account along with the message, "I washed my feet..."

The photo showed a cute dachshund wearing a small outfit, sitting quietly next to Kim Yuna's foot and looking straight at the camera.

Earlier, Kim Yuna had shared various moments from her daily life, including photos taken while she was out and a visit to a pop-up store for the animated film "Toy Story 5." Among them was a video of her spending time with her pet, which caught fans' attention when she gently petted the dog with her foot.

As the video spread online, Kim Yuna added the caption, "I washed my foot..." and playfully explained the situation. Her lighthearted clarification seemed aimed at preventing any misunderstanding about her touching the dog with her foot, and it made many people laugh.

Meanwhile, Kim Yuna married Forestella member Ko Woo-rim in October 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com