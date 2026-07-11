Season 6 Yeong-suk Suffers Aftereffects of Thyroid Cancer: "I Throw Up When I Cough, and the Medicine Doesn't Work"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Yeong-suk from Season 6 of "I'm Solo" has opened up about the aftereffects of thyroid cancer.

On the 11th, Yeong-suk said, "Because of the aftereffects of thyroid cancer, my throat has become weak, and I've been coughing like crazy these days... (Several hospitals said it was an allergic reaction, but I even throw up when I cough, and the medicine doesn't work. I'm really in the worst condition.) Coughing constantly on the train felt so inconsiderate, so whenever I felt a cough coming on, I went outside... I don't even know how many times I went back and forth."

Yeong-suk also expressed gratitude for the kindness she received from a foreign passenger on the train, saying, "But I couldn't hold it in, so I coughed for several minutes in front of the train restroom, and when I returned to my seat, the sweet foreigner in the front row gave me a lemon candy, saying it might help my throat if I ate it. T_T T_T I'm feeling calmer now T_T T_T T_T T_T I suddenly feel like crying."

Yeong-suk revealed in February that she was battling thyroid cancer and underwent surgery in April. After the operation, she shared updates about receiving radioactive iodine treatment. More recently, she said test results showed there was no metastasis to other organs and that she was now cancer-free, drawing widespread support.

Meanwhile, Yeong-suk appeared on Season 6 of SBS PLUS and ENA's "I'm Solo." She married Young-cheol, who was on the same season, in 2022, and they have one daughter and one son.

wjlee@sportschosun.com