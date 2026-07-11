Maeng Seung-ji Undergoes Controversial Philtrum Reduction Surgery: "I Thought About It for Five Years, and I Finally Did It. I Was Worried About Scarring"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji has undergone philtrum reduction surgery.

On the 11th, Maeng Seung-ji revealed that she had the surgery, saying, "I thought about it for five years, and I finally did it. I had wanted philtrum reduction for a long time, but I kept putting it off because I was most worried about scarring."

Maeng Seung-ji said, "Since it is a choice that is hard to reverse once you make it, I spent months researching it thoroughly." She added, "This video was taken right after the surgery, and I will share the recovery process step by step."

The video released along with her statement showed Maeng Seung-ji after the procedure. She drew attention by calmly revealing her appearance immediately after the surgery, with the stitches still in place.

Philtrum reduction surgery became widely known last year after Lee Ji-hye underwent the procedure. However, it also sparked controversy among internet users because the mouth area looked awkward before full recovery.

Maeng Seung-ji, who recently said she had dissolved her lip fillers, has also drawn attention after undergoing the same surgery and showing her appearance shortly after recovery.

Meanwhile, comedian Maeng Seung-ji debuted in 2013 as a recruited comedian at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and gained popularity after appearing as a reporter on MBC's "Infinite Challenge."

wjlee@sportschosun.com