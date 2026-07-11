"Kiss Right After Saying Hello": Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun Reveal the Story Behind the 'Goblin' Kiss Scene 10 Years Later

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actors Kim Go-eun and Gong Yoo looked back on filming their first kiss scene.

The episode of tvN's "Together, Brilliantly Divine - Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip" aired on the 11th continued the story of the Goblin cast holding a 10th anniversary party in Gangneung to mark the drama's 10th year on air.

That day, the show featured a quiz about memorable scenes from "Goblin."

One question asked about Gong Yoo's line from the "buckwheat field kiss scene," and Kim Go-eun got the answer right.

Kim Go-eun then drew attention by revealing the behind-the-scenes story of the scene, saying, "It was the scene where we kissed right after Gong Yoo and I first said hello." She recalled, "We filmed the kiss scene from many different angles," and Yoo In-na asked, "You must have done a lot of kissing, then?" Gong Yoo explained, "This was a scene that gave me strength."

Yoo In-na then made everyone burst into laughter by asking, "Did you leave saying, 'I'm going to kiss today' ?"

Kim Go-eun cheerfully replied, "Yay, I get to kiss Gong Yoo," and Gong Yoo added, "I did. It is a precious scene to me."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com