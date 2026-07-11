Goblin's Kim Seong-gyeom Appears Looking Gaunt... One Word, "My Lord," Brings Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun to Tears

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The actors from "Goblin" shed tears at the appearance of veteran actor Kim Seong-gyeom.

The November 11 broadcast of tvN's "Together, Brilliantly Divine - Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip" continued the story of the "Goblin" cast holding a 10th anniversary party in Gangneung to mark the drama's 10th anniversary.

During the episode, video messages from cast members who could not join the event were revealed, moving everyone deeply.

The person behind one of those surprise video messages then appeared in person. It was actor Kim Seong-gyeom, who played Chairman Yoo Shin-woo. Looking noticeably thinner than he had during filming, Kim recreated one of the drama's signature lines. He greeted everyone by saying, "My lord, it has been 10 years since I last saw you. How have you been? You will always remain my lord in my heart," touching everyone with both warmth and emotion.

Kim Seong-gyeom's unexpected appearance turned the set into a sea of tears.

He then offered his greetings, saying, "Hello, everyone. It's nice to see you. Whenever I think of 'Goblin,' it feels like such a long time ago, but 10 years have already passed. As the saying goes, even mountains and rivers change over time, so many things must have changed, but people have remained the same. Time has really flown by. It feels like just the other day. Congratulations on the 10th anniversary broadcast, and I think this show will continue to be loved for 20 or 30 years, which gives me strength." He added, "It has been a long time since I saw Gong Yoo, but it feels like I see him every day. I feel a sense of closeness, and I really like that. 'I love you, my lord.'"

After his message ended, everyone wiped away tears. Gong Yoo said he was delighted to see him again, adding, "I was completely surprised because I never expected him to appear. It was good to see that he is healthy. But it also made me think of my father, since they are about the same age. Acting with him was so much fun. He was always so easy to work with and never acted superior."

Gong Yoo went on to say, "He had health issues, so he left the show earlier than planned. We revised the story, and his final scene was the one where he played baduk with me. Still, I'm glad he is healthy." Kim Go-eun, who had been crying throughout, said, "The first word he said was still 'my lord,' and that really got to me."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com