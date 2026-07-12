Jeon Young Rok, after remarrying a woman 16 years younger, shares good news: "My 183 cm Seoul National University son and my younger son in musical theater"

Jeon Young Rok expressed his affection for his two sons, whom he had after remarrying a wife 16 years younger than him.

On the November 11 broadcast of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," Jeon Young Rok and Hyeeun Lee appeared and shared a variety of stories.

That day, Jeon Young Rok opened up about how he came to remarry a wife 16 years younger than him.

Jeon Young Rok explained why he changed his mind after a painful breakup and found a new life, saying, "I actually did not want to get married. I wondered whether I could share my life with someone else again. But then I thought it would be nice to have children."

After sending off his two daughters once they graduated from high school, he remarried and gained two sons who became a blessing in his life. He admitted, "Instead, I had to take care of the children, so I could not save money," and Hyeeun Lee, listening to him, made everyone laugh by firing back, "Don't exaggerate. You do get copyright royalties, don't you?"

In particular, when Jeon Young Rok was told, "I hear your son inherited your talent," he replied, "I actually hoped he wouldn't," but brightened when the conversation turned to his eldest son, who is studying vocal music at Seoul National University. He said his younger son is also involved in musical theater, smiling broadly. However, when people around him said with envy that his fatherly DNA had been perfectly passed down, Jeon Young Rok drew laughter by saying, "There's only one thing I like: that they are taller than me."

Jeon Young Rok then boasted, "My older son is 183 cm tall, and my younger son is 180 cm." When Kim Joo-ha joked, "You have improved the breed," he shot back, "But there is one downside. I am inheriting my sons' clothes," drawing more laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com