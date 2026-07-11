Hwanhee Angered by 74-Year-Old Mother Who Secretly Went to a Part-Time Job Interview: "If You're Short on Money, Tell Me" ('Men Who Do the Housework')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On 'Men Who Do the Housework,' Hwanhee expressed his disappointment after learning that his mother had secretly gone to a part-time job interview.

The episode of the KBS2 variety show 'Men Who Do the Housework,' which aired on the 11th, featured the story of Hwanhee and his mother.

Hwanhee's mother seemed unusually down that day. "I guess I'm done too. There's nowhere for me to be useful," she said, giving off a cold mood that worried Hwanhee. Then she received a phone call. Hwanhee, who answered it for her, learned that his mother had gone to a part-time job interview. He was upset and told her, "You went to an interview? What do you mean by this? Didn't I tell you to tell me if you were short on money?"

His mother replied, "It's not good for me to just stay at home, and I can't keep relying on you. The first time I got paid while doing 'Men Who Do the Housework' in my life, I felt so happy. It made me realize that my life is my own, and I feel more energetic than my age would suggest." But Hwanhee raised his voice, saying, "That doesn't make any sense. What part-time job?" As the conflict between mother and son grew, Eun Ji-won said, "I think I would have told her to do it. I don't think she would have stopped just because I opposed it."

His mother said, "What dream could I possibly have in life? I spent my life supporting my family. After my trip to Jeju Island, I started wanting to go out more, and I thought I might be able to give my grandchildren even small things." But for his 74-year-old mother, who had no work experience, the barriers to a part-time job were high. As she secretly looked for work, she was repeatedly turned away because of age limits.

Hwanhee told his older brother about the situation. His brother said, "I don't think we can stop Mom once she's made up her mind to reenter society. I hope you see this as a turning point in her life and don't think too negatively about it." Hwanhee gradually began to open up as well.

The day after the heated argument, Hwanhee and his mother went together to receive counseling on senior jobs. A staff member suggested a job experience program before actual employment, and his mother was full of enthusiasm.

Hwanhee's mother tried her hand at part-time work for the first time by pressing sesame oil. She then took part in a cafe experience, challenging herself with new tasks.

His mother said happily, "Now that I've come out like this, I feel what life is really like, and my energy has surged. Even while doing hard labor, I realized this isn't just hardship. I felt the joy of life." Hwanhee also said, "Watching her go out into society and carry through the things she wanted to do made me realize that age isn't everything and that Mom has passion too. From now on, I think I'll support her positively so she can keep doing the things she wants to try."

wjlee@sportschosun.com