'Long-Distance Romance' Yoonho and Choi Yoo-bin Visit Gapyeong County... Prepare a Birthday Event Together, Showing Sweet Chemistry

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Choi Yoo-bin, the daughter of Choi Jae-won and the final partner of Yoon Min-soo's son Yoonho, has released a vlog of their trip to Gapyeong County.

On the 10th, a video titled "A Vlog of My Kids' Trip to Gapyeong County (2)" was uploaded to Choi Yoo-bin's YouTube channel.

The video showed Choi Yoo-bin, Yoonho, and other cast members from "My Child's Romance 2" enjoying their time in Gapyeong County. Choi Yoo-bin said, "We all got together for the first time in about five to six months and went on a trip to Gapyeong County." The couple, along with the other "My Child's Romance 2" members, enjoyed the trip in a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

The video also revealed the birthday party for Eunbyul Jo and Shin Jae-hyuk. Choi Yoo-bin commented, "It was even more meaningful because it was the first birthday party we held with all eight of us together."

In particular, Choi Yoo-bin and Yoonho prepared a surprise birthday event for Shin Jae-hyuk. The two lit candles on a cake in the hallway as they set up the surprise. Choi Yoo-bin also filmed Yoonho while they prepared together, drawing attention with their affectionate mood and sweet chemistry.

Meanwhile, Choi Yoo-bin appeared with Yoon Min-soo's son Yoonho on tvN STORY's "My Child's Romance Season 2" and became the final couple. Choi Yoo-bin and Yoonho are said to still be dating, having overcome the long-distance barrier between Korea and the United States.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com