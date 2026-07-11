Kim Gu-ra's son Geuri rushes home during filming to care for his girlfriend with a cold, earning praise as an ultimate romantic on 'Study King Jin Genius'

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Geuri of 'Study King Jin Genius' showed a remarkably affectionate side.

On the 11th, a video titled "Why did Hong Jin-kyung's family burst into tears at a retreat after meeting for the first time in two years?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Study King Jin Genius Hong Jin-kyung.'

Hong Jin-kyung went on the retreat with the channel's production team and close friends Youn Sung-ho, Kim In-seok, Nam Chang-hee, and Geuri. Before the main filming began, Hong said, "Let's have a drink after this. If we came all the way here just to work and leave, wouldn't that be a fake relationship? I'm already sick and tired of this kind of pretentious atmosphere in the entertainment industry. We act close and friendly, then say goodbye and leave when it's over."

Hong explained, "The reason we gathered here is that we are in the age of AI. People will inevitably lose their jobs and end up with too much free time. Rather than spending that time blaming the world, we created this time for fun so people can learn how to enjoy themselves and have a good time."

Comedian Jo Seung-hee then appeared as the master of ceremonies and livened up the mood. The members enjoyed the retreat by solving quizzes about the 'Study King Jin Genius' channel and playing various games.

After the games ended, the group moved on to a full dinner and drinks session. As the cheerful atmosphere continued over drinks, Geuri was the first to stand up and say, "I should get going." Hong Jin-kyung admired him and said, "Is there really a way to leave like this because your girlfriend has a cold? You're such a romantic." Kim In-seok was overwhelmed with emotion and teared up. Nam Chang-hee reacted in disbelief, saying, "He's leaving because his girlfriend has a cold, and you're crying?" drawing laughter.

Geuri asked, "Are you crying because you feel sorry that your girlfriend is sick?" Kim In-seok then explained through tears, "I just want her to be even happier," which made everyone laugh even more. Geuri comforted him, saying, "Thank you. Please don't cry too much," before leaving.

Meanwhile, Geuri revealed his girlfriend in March and began a public relationship.

wjlee@sportschosun.com