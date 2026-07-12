'45-year-old' Heo Kyung-hwan turns out to be the same age as Rescene Jenna's mother... Instant video message causes laughter ('Choi Woo-susan')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan brings laughter by sending an impromptu video message to the mother of Risenne Jenna, who is the same age as him.

In the 8th episode of MBC's 'Choi Woo-susan,' airing tonight (the 12th) at 6:05 PM, Heo Kyung-hwan is set to deliver a delightful performance, revealing his expertise in Risenne in front of the show's first guests: Risenne members Liv, May, and Jenna. Heo Kyung-hwan gets excited about the visit of Risenne, who are currently the hottest trend, and draws attention by boasting about his exceptional information-gathering skills. Furthermore, when May chooses him as the 'Choi Woo-susan' member she most wanted to see, he is delighted and responds with the catchphrase 'Unbalanced.

' Furthermore, Heo Kyung-hwan reportedly drew laughter by sending an impromptu video message to Jena's mother, who was born in 1981—the same year as him. Meanwhile, Liv, May, and Jena recommend Risenne's 'Deja Vu' and present a live performance featuring their harmonies for the first time in a variety show.

Above all, Risenne surprises Heo Kyung-hwan by revealing a special individual talent for 'Choi Woo-soo-san'. Interest is gathering as it foreshadows a resurgence of Heo Kyung-hwan's catchphrase, fueled by Risenne's popularity, which records millions of views whenever they upload video content.

In addition, the Risenne members, having enjoyed a full course meal prepared by Yoo Se-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Heo Kyung-hwan, Boom, and Yang Se-hyung, find themselves at a crossroads where they must each choose the number one menu item. It makes one wonder whose food Liv, May, and Jenna will choose as the best.

Meanwhile, 'Choi Woo-soo-san' airs every Sunday at 6 PM. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com