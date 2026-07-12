Ji Ye-eun Confidently Says, "I Did Kim Jong-kook's Ex-Girlfriend's Makeup" ... Recreates the 1990s and Draws Comparisons to Kim Hee-sun on Running Man

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Ji Ye-eun perfectly recreated the mood of the 1990s and showed unexpected retro charm on Running Man.

On the SBS episode of Running Man that aired on the 12th, the "Holding on to the End of This Memory" race unfolded, with Song Eun-i and Jo Hye-ryun appearing as guests.

That day, the members embraced a nostalgic trip by wearing outfits and makeup that were popular in 1995. They compared one another's styles and immersed themselves in recreating the era, but the one who drew the most attention was Ji Ye-eun.

Ji Ye-eun showed off a style that captured the atmosphere of a 1990s top star and joked, "I am Kim Hee-sun." Seeing this, Jo Hye-ryun responded warmly, saying, "It feels like the old Mr. Q days."

Jo Hye-ryun, who actually appeared in the drama Mr. Q, made everyone laugh by joking to Ji Ye-eun, "What happened to your face that it ended up like this? Hee-sun."

Yoo Jae-suk also praised Ji Ye-eun after seeing her striking dark-brown lipstick makeup, saying, "You did a great job recreating the makeup."

Ji Ye-eun, who was only one year old at the time, perfectly pulled off the dark-brown lipstick look that represented 1990s makeup and said, "This is my mom's makeup. It's the makeup of Kim Jong-kook's ex-girlfriend from back then," drawing laughter.

Haha then recalled the trend of the time and stirred up X-generation nostalgia, saying, "I almost ran off to Juliana tonight."

shyun@sportschosun.com