Lee Yeon-hee shows heart for her 22-month-old daughter’s pigtails, a doting mom who cannot hide her love

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Yeon-hee shared a glimpse of her life with her daughter, showing her warm maternal affection.

On the 12th, Lee posted a photo on her social networking service with a heart emoji and no caption.

The photo showed Lee holding a child believed to be her daughter and enjoying a happy moment together. Her daughter, wearing pigtails and a fruit-printed outfit, drew attention with her adorable back view.

Lee could not take her eyes off her daughter. Her gaze toward the little girl conveyed the love of a mother, not an actress.

Even in a relaxed outfit with sunglasses and a hat, Lee drew admiration with her pure, elegant aura and unmistakable star presence. Her unchanged beauty in an ordinary moment also caught the eye.

Earlier, Lee appeared on SBS's My Little Old Boy in March and said, "I am a mother with a 19-month-old daughter in my seventh year of marriage," sharing a glimpse of her daily life as a mom.

Meanwhile, Lee married a non-celebrity two years her senior in 2020 and welcomed a daughter in September 2024.

anjee85@sportschosun.com