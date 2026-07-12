Karina Makes First Confession About Her Body Insecurity... "I'm 168 cm Tall, But My Arms Are Short, So My Nickname Was 'Tyrannosaurus'"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Karina of Aespa revealed a body insecurity she had kept hidden.

On the JTBC variety show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" that aired on the 12th, Karina and Winter of Aespa appeared as guests.

That day, Karina especially said she felt a sense of closeness and shared experience with Jung Ho-young, which left everyone puzzled.

The two seemed to have little in common at first glance, but Karina confessed, "My arms are a little short. People don't notice because I keep them folded, but they are short for my height. That's why I can easily spot people with short arms."

She added, "I didn't know when I was younger, but until middle school, my nickname was Tyrannosaurus."

Karina also said honestly, "I compared arms with the shortest friend in my class, and mine were shorter. I'm 168 cm tall, and that friend was in the 140 cm range."

She drew laughter when she told Park Eun-young, who had been jokingly teasing Kwon Seong-jun, the youngest member, by saying he had short limbs, "Please don't say that too much. The word 'limbs' just hits a nerve for no reason."

shyun@sportschosun.com