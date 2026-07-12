"I Sometimes Crave Powdered Milk" Daniel Choi Reveals Unusual Taste for Chewing on Formula Powder at 40 ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actor Daniel Choi revealed that he still enjoys eating powdered milk at the age of 40.

On the 12th episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy," actor Daniel Choi, known as a hot entertainment star, appeared as a special MC.

That day, Seo Jang-hoon said of Daniel Choi, "He is a perfect fit for 'My Little Old Boy.' I heard he drinks milk that is a week past its expiration date and cuts off only the moldy parts of food before eating it. I even heard he eats powdered milk in the morning," surprising everyone.

In response, Daniel Choi laughed as he revealed his unusual taste for powdered milk even at 40, saying, "It's not something I eat every morning, but don't you sometimes crave powdered milk? It tastes good when you chew the powder."

Seo Jang-hoon also drew laughter by revealing Daniel Choi's surprising math score, saying, "There are three celebrities who make me feel betrayed: Jang Ki-ha, who has never lived alone; Lee Sung-min, who cannot drink even one glass of alcohol; and Daniel Choi, who scored 5 points in the math section of the college entrance exam," contrasting his model-student image with his unexpected result.

Daniel Choi said, "I solved all the problems. I had time left, so I checked my answers and went to sleep," adding, "What was even more shocking was that if I just marked the same number all the way through, I still got more than 10 points," drawing laughter.

He also shared the story of how he had his first kiss with an older woman during a drinking game called "king game" in his 20s.

He said, "The king told me to kiss numbers 2 and 4, so I ended up kissing an older woman," adding, "It was my first kiss. After the kiss, she suddenly looked so pretty. I liked her for a while."

"The following week, I went to her neighborhood to see her. But when I saw her sober in the daytime, I didn't feel that way anymore. She also didn't seem to see me as a man," he said. "I think that made me even more sober-minded," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com