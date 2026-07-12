Choi Daniel Says He Once Felt His Heart Flutter for Same-Age Jang Do-yeon... "I Suddenly Realized She Was Very Comfortable" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Choi Daniel confessed that he has long been a devoted fan of Jang Do-yeon.

On the SBS program "My Little Old Boy" aired on the 12th, actor Choi Daniel, who is known as a rising variety show star, appeared as a special MC.

When asked, "I heard you decided to appear on the variety show 'Six Singles Under One Roof' because of Jang Do-yeon," Choi Daniel honestly replied, "A big reason I decided to do it was because of Do-yeon."

He added, "I thought it would be really fun," and said, "I used to love the comedy show that Do-yeon and Se-chan were on. I liked it so much that I even paid for replays and watched everything. I have been a big fan ever since then."

In particular, when asked whether he had ever felt a little fluttery while filming together this time, Choi Daniel said, "I have felt that way toward Jang Do-yeon," and explained, "We were eating together, and it was not because of any particular thing she did. I suddenly thought, 'She feels very comfortable.'"

After hearing that, Shin Dong-yup asked, "Did you tell her?" Choi Daniel replied, "I did not." He went on to say, "It did not feel like something I needed to express or not express," and added, "I just thought, 'She is a comfortable person and a good person.'" He then carefully noted, "I hope this does not cause any harm to Do-yeon."

Choi Daniel also left a video message for Jang Do-yeon. He said, "I suddenly ended up leaving you a video message. I was really grateful and happy that we got close while working on the 'Six Singles Under One Roof' program. Let's get together for a meal sometime soon," creating a warm atmosphere.

anjee85@sportschosun.com